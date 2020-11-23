Kevin Hart claps back at haters after dressing baby in profanity laced outfit

Hollywood actor and comedian Kevin Hart is in hot water after he dressed his baby in a profanity laced outfit. A few days ago Hart posted a picture on his Instagram page of his new born daughter, Kaori Mai Hart, wearing a long sleeve black shirt with the words “Zero F**ks Given”, which is also the name of his latest Netflix stand-up comedy special. In the caption Hart wrote: “Zero F**ks Given”......My baby supporting her daddy on opening day!!!! Zero F**ks given is streaming on NETFLIX NOOOOOOOWWW!!!!! Go get some comedy in yo life damn it!!!!! #ComedicRockStarShit”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) The picture has left fans upset saying that child services will be calling Hart if he does not take the clothes off. A few days after, the comedian clapped back at hater in a new post saying: “This is the world that we are currently living in....shit is funny and sad at the same time....😂😂😂😂😂 Y’all motha f**ka’s need to grow up and get a hobby 😂😂😂😂 What’s happening out here...once again I could give “Zero F**ks”......Now go watch my special on NETFLIX “Zero F**ks Given” .....Stupidity at the highest level. #ComedicRockStarShit .....This is why my mindset is what it is in my comedy special....🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾 ....as said in “Zero F**ks Given” y’all are THE FEDS 😂😂😂😂”, read the caption.

The trailer for his latest comedy special “Zero F**ks Given”, which was filmed in his living room covers topics like the infamous sex tape scandal that almost broke his marriage apart and cost him a friend.

According to Hart, the title of the show, “Zero F**ks Given” is because he knows that his wife and children are all that he has left.

Comments on his post suggested that people find other things to complain about instead of worrying about what Hart’s baby is wearing.

One fan, Denyce Lawton said: “🤦🏽‍♀️ woooow! I hate people 🙄😂 mind y’all’s business Jesus Christ they have waaaay too much time on their hands”.

While another, Christy Clarke381 said: “There are children being beaten and starved to death and we’re going to call CPS because of a shirt? 🙄😑”.

And Ayre Willia said: “🤣😂Babies usually can’t read and the baby is far from being in danger 😂🤣 this is ridiculous“.