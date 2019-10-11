Kevin Hart making 'progress' daily after crash









Actor Kevin Hart, the recipient of the Comedic Genius Award, poses in the press room at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Bang Showbiz Kevin Hart is said to be recovery a little bit more every day following his crash last month. The 40-year-old actor has just returned to work after he suffered three fractures in his spine following the collision in Malibu in September and, although he's slowly but surely getting back on his feet, his friends want him to take it easy. A source told "Entertainment Tonight" that Kevin is anxious to fully recover but those around him have to remind him to take it slow. However, the insider said he's doing well and making progress daily. Kevin promoted his upcoming movie "Jumanji: The Next Level" - which is a sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' - through a marketing campaign, which required his presence but wasn't too strenuous for the star, for two hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

He reportedly spent most of his time sat down as, although he can walk on his own, he's not able to put strain on his back for long periods of time.

It's not yet known whether Kevin still needs to wear his back brace to accompany the healing process following the extensive operation he had on his spine.

The 'Ride Along' star was in the car with two other people - driver Jared Black and his fiancee Rebecca Broxterman - when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.

Both Kevin and Jared were taken to hospital after sustaining "major back injuries", but Rebecca did not need medical treatment.

Shortly after his surgery, Kevin's wife Eniko Parrish, with whom he has 23-month-old son Kenzo, reassured fans that he was doing "great".

The 'Get Hard' star - who also has Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - bought the car back in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself.