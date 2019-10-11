Kevin Hart is said to be recovery a little bit more every day following his crash last month.
The 40-year-old actor has just returned to work after he suffered three fractures in his spine following the collision in Malibu in September and, although he's slowly but surely getting back on his feet, his friends want him to take it easy.
A source told "Entertainment Tonight" that Kevin is anxious to fully recover but those around him have to remind him to take it slow.
However, the insider said he's doing well and making progress daily.
Kevin promoted his upcoming movie "Jumanji: The Next Level" - which is a sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' - through a marketing campaign, which required his presence but wasn't too strenuous for the star, for two hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.