Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal was his fault - after previously blaming Jordyn Woods. The 34-year-old reality star - who has 10-month-old daughter True with the NBA star - hit out at Jordyn earlier this week, claiming she was the "reason [her] family broke up", after she kissed Tristan after a party last month.

She had tweeted: "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! (sic)"

But now, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has said it was unfair of her to blame Jordyn - who was the best friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner - for the incident when it was Tristan who betrayed her.

In a new series of tweets, Khloe wrote: "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time. "What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault.

"I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. (sic)"

Previously, Khloe had added that she wasn't publicly hitting out at Tristan because he was handling the situation "privately", and said she only slammed 21-year-old Jordyn after she appeared on 'Red Table Talk' to discuss the scandal.

Khloe tweeted earlier this week: "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well (sic)"