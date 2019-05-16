True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian says she does "everything in her power" not to bring any negative "energy" from her split with Tristan Thompson into their daughter True's life. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has 13-month-old daughter True with her ex-partner - feels it is important to put aside her "personal emotions" about her ex when she's around their little girl.

Talking about the split, she said: "It does f**ing suck. There's moments - because our personal emotions are still in there - Tristan and I broke up not too long ago so it's really raw and so those emotions could be heightened at times.

But I do everything in my power not to bring them in - True is one and a month old, so she doesn't really know what's happening but to me, she does know. She feels energy and I'm a big believer of that so I do everything in my power - just to avoid any sort of any heavy energy around her."

And the 34-year-old television personality wanted Tristan to be there at True's recent first birthday party because he is a "great" dad.

Speaking to Laura Wasser on her podcast, Divorce Sucks!, she added: "I didn't do it because I thought she was going to remember it. There was unicorns and things she didn't know - I could have got stuffed animals. It was for me; I wanted that heavenly place.

But I know she's going to want a look back at all of her childhood memories, like me and my sisters. We will sit on the floor, looking at our old photo albums, we don't remember - we remember what our parents told us - but we act like we know everything about this photo. I wanted to give her the same things.

"I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there. It was civilised and we did it."