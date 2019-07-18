Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Bang Showbiz

35-year-old reality star Khloe Kardashian split from NBA player Tristan Thompson when he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party in February, but has insisted that despite his infidelity, she could never hate him because he helped her "create an angel" in their 15-month-old daughter True. Khloe made the comments when she responded to an Instagram post which read: "I know Khloe hates Tristan but Baby True starting to look just like him."

To which the Keeping up with the Kardashians star said she wasn't "holding on to hate", because she was too busy raising her "beautiful baby".

She replied: "Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won't hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I'm too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money bag emoji] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She's beautiful!! (sic)"

Khloe recently described her tot as the "star" of her life.

She said: "She is the star of my life. At dinner one night, when I was looking for baby names, MJ, my grandmother, said, 'You should name the baby True.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love that name.' I love that there's family history, a story behind it."

And sources recently claimed she has an "unbreakable bond" with True.

One insider said: "Khloe spends every day and night with True because she feels it's very important for True to always have a parent around and since Tristan is not around much, she wants to make sure she sees True daily. She takes True everywhere with her. She has a nanny and assistant helping her, however, she's extremely hands on and does a lot of things herself.

"Khloe and True have a very tight, unbreakable bond. Being a mother just comes natural to Khloe."