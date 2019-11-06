Khloe Kardashian doesn't need a man because she has her True love









True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram Khloe Kardashian has opened up about the prospect of dating again and admitted she doesn't need a man because her baby daughter True makes her feel complete.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star hasn't been in a relationship since she dumped True's father Tristan Thompson back in February, after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a party.

And whilst she would be open to dating someone if it felt "natural", the 35-year-old reality star has insisted she is "totally good" with being single.





During a takeover of US talk show "The Real" with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, Khloe said about dating: "If it's natural, great.





"But I'm so in love with True and I don't feel incomplete or like I need to distract myself in any way and I'm totally good and happy and I just love it."





The "Revenge Body" host also admitted that she doesn't have a "type", and instead looks for the person she has the biggest connection with.





She added: "I think my biggest thing is not having any sort of type.





"Like whoever I vibe and connect with is what I want to do.





"I just don't really have any pressure on it."





Meanwhile, Khloe recently admitted she will "never come in-between" Tristan and their 18-month-old daughter.





The blonde beauty admitted it's "hard" to co-parent with her ex-boyfriend, but she'll never prevent the basketball star from seeing little girl, because she wants to allow him to have a relationship with her.





She said: "It's hard, it's not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that."





Khloe credits her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian - who passed away in 2009 - for teaching her how to co-parent, as they were "incredible" at splitting parenting duties.



