Khloe Kardashian has opened up about the prospect of dating again and admitted she doesn't need a man because her baby daughter True makes her feel complete.
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star hasn't been in a relationship since she dumped True's father Tristan Thompson back in February, after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a party.
And whilst she would be open to dating someone if it felt "natural", the 35-year-old reality star has insisted she is "totally good" with being single.
During a takeover of US talk show "The Real" with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, Khloe said about dating: "If it's natural, great.
"But I'm so in love with True and I don't feel incomplete or like I need to distract myself in any way and I'm totally good and happy and I just love it."
The "Revenge Body" host also admitted that she doesn't have a "type", and instead looks for the person she has the biggest connection with.
She added: "I think my biggest thing is not having any sort of type.
"Like whoever I vibe and connect with is what I want to do.
"I just don't really have any pressure on it."
Meanwhile, Khloe recently admitted she will "never come in-between" Tristan and their 18-month-old daughter.
The blonde beauty admitted it's "hard" to co-parent with her ex-boyfriend, but she'll never prevent the basketball star from seeing little girl, because she wants to allow him to have a relationship with her.
She said: "It's hard, it's not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that."
Khloe credits her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian - who passed away in 2009 - for teaching her how to co-parent, as they were "incredible" at splitting parenting duties.
She added: "I attest that to my parents, [who] were incredible co-parenters, from what I know. My mum and my dad, I'm sure, fought all the time, not around us."