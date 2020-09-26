Khloe Kardashian: Family is everything

Khloe Kardashian hopes 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' has proven that "family is everything", as she insists families are "stronger together". The 36-year-old reality star and her famous family will be bringing their iconic E! reality show to an end next year, and Khloe has said she thinks the lasting legacy of the series will prove to people that families are "stronger together", despite any disagreements you may have with your loved ones. When asked what “KUWTK” will be remembered for, Khloe said: "No matter what you go through - family over anything. You're stronger together. “You can really overcome anything and everything. It's how your outlook is, but you need that great support system. “And when I say family, if you don't have brothers and sisters, you give me whoever you consider your family."

Khloe says her family - which includes sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian, half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and mother Kris Jenner - have detailed "some of the craziest" fights between them on the show, but have also shown that they always "stick together" in the end.

She added: "We've shown some of the craziest real things that have happened on the show that we persevered and we've overcome.

“And that's because we stick together and we support one another and we don't kick each other while we're down."

The Good American co-founder also opened up on her favourite moments from the show, putting the birth of her daughter True, now two, at the top of the list.

And although she loved documenting the arrival of her tot - whom she has with Tristan Thompson - she's also looking forward to spending more private time with her once the show wraps.

Speaking to HuffPost, she said: "She's getting older and she's more aware."