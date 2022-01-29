Khloe Kardashian 'gets along great' with Pete Davidson

Khloe Kardashian is a fan of comedian Pete Davidson, according to an insider. The 28-year-old comedian is dating Kim Kardashian West - Khloe's sister - and the Good American co-founder has given their romance her stamp of approval.

A source explained: "She loves Pete and is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister." Khloe, 37, and Pete have already developed a good relationship, and the TV star thinks he's the ideal man for her sibling. An insider told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "She is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister. We hear their closest friends and family approve on both sides."

Pete and Kim, 41, started dating last year, and the 'Saturday Night Live' star is already thinking about getting his own place in Los Angeles in order to be closer to his girlfriend. The comedian is currently based in New York, but he's now looking for his own place on the West coast.

A source said earlier this week: "Pete’s been spending more time in LA to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there. "They’ve definitely gotten serious." Pete and Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her estranged husband Kanye West - recently enjoyed a romantic trip to the Bahamas together.