Khloe Kardashian at the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Red Carpet in New York City. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Khloe Kardashian needs a "significant amount of time" to rebuild her trust after her partner Tristan Thompson cheated on her twice.



A source told People magazine: "She just needs time. It's going to take so long for her to rebuild trust with anyone. This is the second time this has happened ... It will take her a long time to date again. A significant amount of time."





Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan are said to be "on the same page" when it comes to custody over their 10-month-old daughter True.





An insider shared: "Khloe has True for the majority of the time. Khloe's able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can't. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in LA so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe. Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter. Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time."





Khloe recently blamed the cheating scandal on Tristan - after previously blaming Jordyn.



