Khloe Kardashian put her "personal feelings aside" when she went into labour, so Tristan Thompson could witness his daughter's birth. The 34-year-old reality star gave birth to her daughter True, now seven months, just days after her boyfriend - and True's father - was caught on camera getting close to another woman back in April, and although the pair hadn't had time to discuss what the cheating scandal meant for their relationship, Khloe knew she still wanted him to be there for True's birth.

Speaking on Sunday's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - which was filmed around the time of True's birth - Khloe said: "It's important for me to stick to my birthing plan, because this is something that I've waited for my entire life. I don't want to take away anything from this moment. I've always been a big believer of don't make permanent decisions off of temporary emotions. I want Tristan here with me, I want to experience this magical moment.

"I want this for me and my daughter, and for him, at the end of the day," she continued. "I'm mature enough to say that. I'm mature enough to put personal feelings aside. Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time, when this isn't affecting our child."

And following the tot's birth at 4am on April 12, Khloe wasn't focused on if she was going to stay with 27-year-old Tristan or not.

She added: "My focus is not if we're going to be together or not. My focus is just on my daughter and having these beginning moments with my daughter and seeing him be such a great father to her - that's really what's important to me."

The blonde beauty - who later patched up her relationship with Tristan and is currently still romancing him - then went on to say the NBA star was prepared to apologise to her and her famous family.

She said: "Tristan said to me that he wants to talk with my sisters and my mom. I have my own personal feelings because this happened to me, but my sisters also have their feelings and they are very much entitled to that. When there's drama, people love to be like, 'Well, this is my relationship, I don't need to involve people.' Well, in this family, you do.

"I've always been very respectful that this is not Tristan's career, and having conversations like this isn't comfortable for him on camera. He might not want to be as vulnerable as he normally would in private. Me and Tristan will deal with this at a later time, because there are some things [that are] deeper than being documented. It takes more time than just an episode.

"He obviously f***ed up, major, but I'm not sure how I feel about everything right now. In two weeks I might be like, 'You know what? I don't trust you and this isn't for me.' Or I might say, 'This is perfect. Let's keep it going.'"