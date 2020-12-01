Khloe Kardashian tells fans to focus on the good

Khloe Kardashian has urged fans to focus on the good as Tristan Thompson joins the Celtics in Boston. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star had a positive message for followers, amid revelations that her on and off beau Tristan Thompson is to join the Celtics in Boston. She shared a quote: "Don't let your bad days trick you into thinking that you have a bad life." Before adding: "Let it go. Yes, they did you wrong, but you do yourself wrong the longer you hold onto that grudge ... If it makes you happy it doesn't have to make sense to others." It comes after it was revealed Khloe will split her time between Boston and Los Angeles.

It was recently reported the reality star would be staying in LA but sources have now insisted Khloe will be spending some time on the east coast so that Tristan can see their daughter.

An insider said: "Khloe and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and LA.

“Tristan has really turned his behaviours around and is focusing on Khloe and True."

The source also said Khloe's friends "really like" Tristan and want the couple to be happy together, despite them splitting when the NBA star was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods.

They added: "All of Khloe’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy. Khloe is very dedicated to making it work."

Khloe recently praised Tristan for his efforts to change his ways.

She told him: "We've done this rodeo before where your actions didn't go with your words and for almost a year now, you've been a different person.

"It frustrates me cause I'm like, 'Why now? Why are you, like, the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn't you be that when we were together?'

“One of my fears is you're acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you're turn into the old Tristan?"