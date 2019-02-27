Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has thanked her fans for their support following her split from Tristan Thompson. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has insisted that although she isn't in "the mood to chat" at the moment, she appreciates the "kind words" she has received from her her fans on social media after her break-up from her boyfriend once again after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods, her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend.

Tweeting to her 24.6 million followers, she said: "Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I've been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I'll be back when I'm in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another."

The 34-year-old reality star shares 10-month-old True Thompson with the NBA player.

It was reported that Tristan, 27, and Jordyn, 21, got close when they went with a "group with mutual friends" to see Drake and went back to Tristan's for an after party.

A source recently claimed: "Tristan and Jordyn were definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty. Tristan had his arms around her at one point. Jordyn stood by him the entire time they were out and he was laughing and smiling at her."

Kylie, 21, is reportedly "devastated" by her best friend's betrayal and has asked her to movie out of the house she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, and 12-month-old daughter Stormi while she figures out what to do.

A source previously said: "Kylie is devastated about everything. She would never have guessed this would happen. Jordyn is her closest friend and she relies on her so heavily.

"She gets advice on everything from her - Jordyn goes to pretty much every business meeting with Kylie.

"They live together, she helps care for Stormi, she drives her places, she is emotional support when Kylie is overwhelmed."