Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly "upset" with Tristan Thompson for not making enough of an effort to spend time with their daughter. The 34-year-old reality star broke up with the basketball player after he was accused of kissing Jordyn Woods - who is the best friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner - at a party last month, and it has now been claimed she's becoming "extremely upset" with Tristan as she doesn't think he's doing enough to make sure he can see their 11-month-old tot True.

A source said: "Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn't really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True's life."

Tristan, 28, travels often for basketball games, but insiders say the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star thinks he has "moved on", and no longer cares about their family.

The insider added to Us Weekly magazine: "Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan's attitude seems to be, 'I will see True when I see her.'"

Khloe's concerns come after it was recently claimed the former couple were "on the same page" when it comes to custody over their daughter.

An insider shared earlier this month: "Khloe has True for the majority of the time. Khloe's able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can't. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in LA so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe. Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter. Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time."