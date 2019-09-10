Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Khloe Kardashian refused to speak to her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson unless he agreed to do so in front of a therapist.



The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star agreed to discuss her issues with the 28-year-old basketball player - one day before she saw him for the first time since the scandal at their daughter True's first birthday party in April - but she wanted a professional sat in on the conversation in case it turned into a "screaming match."





Speaking in last weekend's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", the 35-year-old beauty said: "All Tristan does is sent countless amounts of flowers, calls, texts, and I just haven't been ready to talk to him because I feel like it's going to turn into a screaming match and I don't care to scream. But I said that I would be willing for the first time to speak to him if there's a therapist involved."





The former couple had their therapy session over FaceTime - although none of it was captured on camera - but it didn't go as well as Khloe had hoped.





She told her assistant: "It was a really, really hard time for me.





"I am fighting with myself now. Did I make the right choice by including Tristan in True's birthday party?"





Khloe didn't want to invite Tristan to True's party but her mother Kris Jenner encouraged her to do so because she didn't want her to regret the decision later on down the line.





The relationship between the on/off ex lovers turned sour when Khloe found out that Tristan - who was her boyfriend at the time - had kissed family friend Jordyn at a party earlier this year.





Although she's still dealing with the heartache, Khloe wants everyone to "move on" from the scandal.





She said recently: "I'm not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that it's only going to affect me. That chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people.





"I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That's genuinely how I feel. I know everybody makes mistakes. I think it's how you handle it, and I think apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me, it's not sincere. I'm forgiving. I'm forgiven."



