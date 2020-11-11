Khloe Kardashian: We will still hold our Christmas Eve party

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Khloe Kardashian has insisted her family will still be holding their annual Christmas Eve party amid the coronavirus pandemic, although it will be "way smaller". The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and her famous family always get together to celebrate the festive season on the night before Christmas, and whilst Khloe has admitted this year’s celebrations will be “way smaller” than usual, they don’t plan on cancelling the get together entirely. When asked if the party would be cancelled, Khloe tweeted: “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest (sic)” The news comes after the Kardashian family came under fire twice in recent months for seemingly ignoring the US government’s social distancing guidelines by celebrating special occasions in big groups. In October, Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian West was slammed for jetting 40 of her family and friends to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday, although she insisted everyone involved in the trip had “multiple health screens” before and after their vacation.

Defending their trip, Khloe said: "Being there with all the precautions that we took and being there and how grateful everyone was for the tourism aspect of it.

"So many people said that we were their first party of guests that they've had in months and what it's done for them to be able to pay their bills or to be able to do stuff for their family, just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good and we felt so safe. We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it."

And less than a week later, Kendall Jenner also came under fire for celebrating her 25th birthday with a star-studded costume party in West Hollywood on Halloween.

The family matriarch, Kris Jenner, then came out in defence of the back-to-back celebrations, insisting her family are “really responsible”.

She said: “We are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously. You know, we do what we can. We try to follow the rules.”