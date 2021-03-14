Khloe Kardashian wishes Tristan Thompson a happy birthday

Khloe Kardashian praised her partner Tristan Thompson for "showing her everything he said he would" as she marked his 30th birthday with a sweet Instagram post on Saturday.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star - who has daughter True, two, with the basketball player - heaped praise on her boyfriend as she celebrated his milestone birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: "The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would.

"For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. Happy birthday TT! Welcome to 30! I can't wait for all the memories. This is when life just starts getting good! (sic)"

Khloe and Tristan had a tumultuous relationship in the past, after he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods just days before him and Khloe welcomed True into the world. But over the past few years, he has vowed that he is a changed man.