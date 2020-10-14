Khloe Kardashian won't take sides in Kendall and Kylie Jenner's feud

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want to “pick a side” in Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s ongoing feud, as she hopes the sisters will work out their differences on their own. The two sisters vowed to never speak to each other again during a furious fight which aired during last week’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, and a sneak peak at Thursday’s episode sees their other siblings, including Khloe Kardashian, try to work out what happened between the pair. The fight started when Kylie put on an outfit that Kourtney Kardashian had set aside for Kendall to wear, but things took a turn for the worse when they were in a car on the way home from a night out, as Kylie refused to have the driver drop Kendall off at her house, which was apparently out of the way. But since the only people in the car were Kendall, Kylie, and their mother’s boyfriend Corey Gamble - whom Kendall accused of cursing at her during the incident - the rest of the family aren’t sure what happened. Khloe told her sisters: "There was already tension when the night started. There was tension at dinner. [Kendall] didn't come to the drag show. It was building up and building up and I think it just boiled over, and that's what happened. I think it just sucks for everybody. Sisters can get over it - I don't know if you're not a sister how easy that is to get over it.”

The Good American co-founder also said that while Kendall, 24, was sober, Kylie, 23, and Corey, 39, had been drinking, and so weren’t “being logical”.

Kim Kardashian West added: "And Kendall has this anxiety that she really struggles with. Just even her shaking and being so upset - I don't think she's had that kind of adrenaline since she's been an adult. And that's tough.”

And whilst Khloe, 36, “empathises” with Kendall, she doesn’t want to take sides in the fight because she doesn’t think it would solve anything.

In a confessional, she said: "I've had my fair share of sisters fights, and it turns into a whole slew of emotions. So I just want Kendall to feel supported. But picking a side is not going to do anything right now, so I just hope Kendall and Kylie figure it out.”

It seems Kendall and Kylie will resolve their differences eventually, as they were seen joking around on Twitter about their fight whilst the episode was airing last week.