Khloe Kardashian would "never" date somebody "who has a girlfriend", after she was accused of starting her romance with now-ex Tristan Thompson while he was still dating Jordan Craig. The 34-year-old beauty recently hit back at claims she began a relationship with now-ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 14-month-old daughter True - whilst he was still romantically involved with Jordan Craig, the mother of his three-year-old son Prince.

And sources have now said Khloe felt as though she had "no choice" but to publicly defend herself from hate, because she knows she would never knowingly enter a relationship with a taken man.

An insider said: "Khloé hates when she has to defend herself publicly, but she felt that she had no choice. She can't have Jordan saying that she starting seeing Tristan while he was still dating Jordan and not speak up about it. According to Khloé, this is just not true. She would never date a guy who has a girlfriend. It's just ridiculous.

"Khloé was told by Tristan, and several people close this him, that he was NOT dating Jordan when he started seeing Khloé."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is now said to be questioning whether Tristan was telling her the truth when he told her he was single, especially following his own cheating scandals during his time with Khloe, which saw him lock lips with her family friend Jordyn Woods.

The source added to People magazine: "She's trying to enjoy her life with True, and again, it gets clouded by something involving Tristan. She is absolutely questioning if Tristan was really telling the truth about his relationship with Jordan being over."

In Khloe's original comments on the matter, she admitted she'd been "reluctant" to start a romance with Tristan because Jordan was pregnant at the time, but had been reassured that everything was over between them.

She wrote on her Instagram story: "I'm disappointed about even needing to post this, but... I need to say my truth. Take it as you will.

"My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up.

"After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.

"He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle.

"He showed [me] physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met. (sic)".