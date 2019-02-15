Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

‘No big deal’, Kanye gets Kenny G to serenade Kim for Valentines.



“Best husband award goes to mine!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!, wrote reality TV star Kim Kardashian West after his rapper husband Kanye got Kenny G to serenade her at her home for Valentine’s Day.





Taking to social media on Thursday, Kim shared the Valentines' surprise video with legendary saxophonist standing in the middle of an empty room surrounded by individual pink, white and red roses. Each long stemmed rosed nicely placed in glass vases full of water line-up on the floor.





Looking dapper in a black and white suit, the legendary is seen playing "Somewhere over the rainbow" as a treat 'The Keeping With The Kardashians' star right in the centre of her living room.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

While some were gushing over Kanye's romantic gesture, others started comparing what they got for Valentine's Day.

When you wake up Valentine's day morning to Kenny g serenading you? You know you've gone and married a true Prince charming! #blessedlife — Ms.Lady (@Jameset27801101) February 15, 2019

I agree! I think this is the best,

and most romantic gift your

hubby has given you that you

shared.AMAZING #KennyG🎵

Happy #ValentinesDay 🌹🌹 — HighHeelsDes 👠 (@HighheelsDes) February 14, 2019

I would’ve fainted. I love him!!!! — 10smthem (@10smthem) February 15, 2019

I couldn’t even get a teddy bear😭🙂 — Faith Painter (@FaithPainter1) February 15, 2019 Yea Kim? Well my husband bought me fast food gyros. 💁🏻‍♀️ — Aliens exist (@chelschoselove) February 15, 2019

My husband cooked breakfast AND did the dishes. #trueromance — Angelia Phillips (@Angelia_Phillip) February 14, 2019



