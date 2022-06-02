Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'discuss moving in together'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are already talking about their "future plans and moving in together". The 41-year-old star and Pete, 28, started dating last year, and their high-profile romance "continues to grow".

A source said: "They’re very secure with their relationship and talk future plans and moving in together. "They’re looking forward to vacationing together this summer and having romantic alone time." Watch video:

Pete wasn't able to join Kim at the recent wedding of her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. But the comedy star is now determined to make up for his absence from the ceremony in Italy. The insider told Us Weekly: "He just wants to make her happy and is making up for not being able to go with her to Kourtney’s wedding." Meanwhile, Kim has heaped praise on her boyfriend, describing Pete as "the best human being (she's) ever met".

The reality star admitted to loving Pete's sense of humour - but she also revealed that there are many, many other things that she admires about the “King of Staten Island” star. Kim shared: "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I’ve ever met. The best heart. People always say, 'He’s so funny,' and it has to do with how funny he is. That’s, like, fourth on my list on why I like him. "(He) always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He’s really, really thoughtful and humble and genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine."

