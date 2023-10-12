Kim Kardashian, Prince and Princess of Wales issue statements on Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Kim﻿ Kardashian is "particularly sensitive" to terrorism because of her heritage. The 42-year-old reality TV star has been left "devastated" by the "horrific images" seen around the world but wants those suffering to know they are "not alone" amid the terror.

In a statement posted to Instagram, she said: "A message to my Jewish friends and family. I love you. I support you. I have heard about how scared you feel during this time, and I want you to know you are not alone in this. "My heart is broken seeing the videos of these babies and families being terrorized and murdered in front of the whole world! “As human beings with a heart, how can anyone not be devastated by these horrific images that we will never be able to unsee? Brutal terrorism has taken innocent lives and now both Israeli and Palestinian civilians are suffering and paying the greatest price there is.

"As an Armenian, I am particularly sensitive to these issues because I have been talking about the Armenian Genocide for years, and now, after months of blockade with minimal media coverage and no external support. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

"Armenians are the victims of an ethnic cleansing themselves in Artsakh. They are in this moment also suffering from an extreme humanitarian crisis, and there are still prisoners of war being held captive or missing.“ 'The Kardashians' ﻿ star went on to urge her 364 million followers to remember that they should "always have room for compassion towards innocent victims" who are just caught up in the anarchy. The Prince and Princess of Wales have also added their voice to the Israeli-Palestinian War, saying they are "profoundly distressed" by the terrorist attack upon Israel.

The royal couple have "utterly condemned" Hamas' attack upon the country. A spokesperson for the couple said: "﻿The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days. “The horrors inflicted by Hamas's terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them.

“As Israel exercises its right of self defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come."

Prince William, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, both 41, are said to be "holding all victims in their hearts and minds" and are continuing to "hope" for a "better future" despite the anarchy. King Charles is also said to be "extremely concerned" about the situation and has sent his "thoughts and prayers" to those suffering. A spokesperson for the monarch said: "This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about, and he has asked to be kept actively updated.