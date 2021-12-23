Kim Kardashian 'surprised' Kanye West's comments

Kim Kardashian doesn't intend to rekindle her romance with Kanye West - despite his recent comments. The 41-year-old star filed for a divorce earlier this year and has been caught off guard by Kanye's comments.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: "Kim knows Kanye is a good person and [she] respects him. "She was surprised by his comments about wanting to get back together." Kim and Kanye - who have North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, together - tied the knot in 2014.

And during a charity concert earlier this month, Kanye rapped: "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly." However, the brunette beauty is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, and doesn't have any interest in rekindling her relationship with Kanye.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and Pete, 28, have gone public with their burgeoning romance in recent weeks, and her friends think he's "exactly what [Kim] needed" after her split from Kanye. The comedian - who has previously dated the likes of Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber - is helping the TV star to move on from her marriage. The insider said: "He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce - someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with.

"The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote." Pete is determined to make their romance his priority. The comedy star has been making frequent trips between Los Angeles and New York over recent weeks.