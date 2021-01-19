Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West stop marriage counselling

Rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have reportedly stopped going for marriage counselling. Kanye might talk to a divorce lawyer this week, according to People.com. The couple has been married for six years but started living separately a while back. Reports suggest that communication between Kim and Kanye had completely stopped and to avoid their children from getting affected, Kanye decided to move out. The two had been trying to mend their relationship over the last few months by talking to a marriage counsellor.

The couple has four children together -- daughters North (seven-years-old), Chicago (three)!and sons Saint (five) and Psalm (one).

Earlier this month it was reported that Kim and Kanye are going their separate ways.

Multiple sources said that "divorce is imminent" for the couple, with Kardashian hiring divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser.

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks," said the source.

According to the portal, the reality TV star has not been seen wearing her wedding ring and that Kanye stayed at his $14 million Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending time with the family.

"Kim got Kanye to go up there (Wyoming) so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She's done," the source said.

Meanwhile, a separate source said Kanye has become increasingly uncomfortable with the star lives of the Kardashians and "is completely over the entire family… he wants nothing to do with them".

The source added that he eventually found their reality show "unbearable".