Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West take family trip to 'work things out'

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have jetted off on holiday to "work things out", after Kanye previously tweeted that he had been trying to divorce his wife. Kanye, 43, recently claimed he has been trying to divorce Kim, 39 - the mother of his four children North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months - for the past two years and the couple have now embarked on a family vacation to strengthen their union. According to TMZ, during Kim's recently visit to their Wyoming ranch, where Kanye has been staying, the couple decided to take a family trip with their children. Amid a series of now-deleted tweets, Kanye previously claimed he tried to end his marriage after learning that his wife had met fellow rapper Meek Mill at a hotel to discuss prison reform. He wrote: "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform'.

"Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them??? (sic)"

Kim and Meek both spoke at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018.

Kanye later tweeted an apology to Kim, writing: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.

"To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. (sic)"

And she is said to be determined to "make it work" with her husband after flying to Wyoming to visit him last month.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "There is a desire to make it work. She wouldn't have flown to Wyoming if she wasn't invested."

Although she wants to patch up her romance with Kanye, Kim is believed to be "devastated" by her husband's Twitter rants, which also saw him claim she has been "trying to lock him up", as well as compare her mother Kris Jenner to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.