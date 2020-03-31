Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney's fight halted show's production

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian's fight shut down production on the family's reality show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", for a week.

In scenes aired on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", the siblings were seen having a physical altercation and it left everyone so "shook" that they ceased making the show for seven days as they waited for things to calm down.

She said: "It was intense. I don't really ever resort to violence like that. But she scratched me so hard, you couldn't see, but I was bleeding. And so you didn't really get see that detail [on the show].

"When I looked down at my arm and saw she had had really scratched me and I felt it on my back, I just, you know, went over and slapped her back. It's not like my proudest moment but we were going through it ... We shut down production for a week after that. Everyone was really shook for a minute and just was like, 'This isn't like our type of show.' We want everyone to be comfortable and safe."

And now Kourtney is taking some "time off" from the show, which Kim thinks is the best way forward for her sister as she feels she "really needs it".