Kim Kardashian West cut out friends to fit in more work









Kim Kardashian West, Jonathan Cheban, Kourtney Kardashian and Simon Huck. Picture: Instagram Kim Kardashian West has stopped spending time with her friends in order to fit more work time into her hectic schedule.

The 38-year-old reality star has a hectic lifestyle which sees her spend much of her time looking after her four children - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months - as well as filming her family's reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", managing her SKIMS solutionwear and KKW Beauty lines, and studying for her law degree on top of it all.

And in order to make room for everything, Kim has admitted she had to "cut out a lot of the extra stuff" she was doing, including "the friends" she had.





Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, the beauty - who has her children with her husband Kanye West - confessed: "My schedule has really changed. Obviously, my kids and my husband, are my life, so I just had to cut out a lot of all the extra stuff that I was doing and the friends [I had]. I'm best friends with all my friends I've been friends with forever, but they understand. They know I just don't go to all these events anymore, the movies. I don't do that extra stuff, and that's OK for me."





A typical day for Kim sees her spending the morning with her brood, and then working whilst they are at school, before wrapping up in time to "be there for dinner" with the family.





The star also dedicates time in her schedule to spend with her husband, which includes "date nights [and] vacation time", as she says she "definitely takes that time off" to work on her relationship and self-care.





Meanwhile, Kim recently said she's found her true calling in life since turning her attention to criminal justice and studying to become a lawyer.



