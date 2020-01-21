Kim Kardashian West has stopped spending time with her friends in order to fit more work time into her hectic schedule.
The 38-year-old reality star has a hectic lifestyle which sees her spend much of her time looking after her four children - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months - as well as filming her family's reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", managing her SKIMS solutionwear and KKW Beauty lines, and studying for her law degree on top of it all.
And in order to make room for everything, Kim has admitted she had to "cut out a lot of the extra stuff" she was doing, including "the friends" she had.