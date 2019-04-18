Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Supplied

Kim Kardashian West will have a place at her dad's former attorney colleague Robert Shapiro's legal firm if she "passes the bar". The 76-year-old legal professional, a senior partner in the Los Angeles-based law firm Glaser Weil Fink Jacobs Howard Avchen & Shapiro, LLP., worked alongside the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's dad as part of the famous "Dream Team" who successfully defended O. J. Simpson in 1995, from the charges that he murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend in 1994.

Shapiro - who has most recently represented Kim's brother Robert Kardashian in his legal battle with his ex-wife Blac Chyna, involving their two-year-old daughter Dream - believes Kim, who has just passed her Tort law exam, will make a "sensational lawyer" and as soon as she "passes the bar" she would be more than welcome to join his legal team.

He told TMZ.com "You know what? Once she passes the bar, she will always have a job at my law firm.

"I think she will be a sensational lawyer."

Referring to Kim petitioning Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, which led to the First Step Act being passed, he continued: "Look what she did with the President of the United States, she got somebody right out of jail.

"I think she will be sensational."

However, Shapiro said it won't be easy for her, as studying law takes a long time, especially without going to a law school.

He said: "It's going to be a long process for her doing it the way she is doing it.

"I wish her the best of luck.

"She told me a year ago she was planning on doing this.

"She is serious about it and I hope she is successful."

Asked if he gave her any advice, he replied: "I really didn't give her any advice other than I know one other person who was able to pass the bar in the way she is doing it without going to law school by doing it as a course."

Shapiro was then asked if she will be as good a lawyer as her late father - who died in 2003, after battling esophageal cancer - and he quipped: "Her dad didn't really practice law."

When asked if he thinks Kim will pass first time, he admitted the "bar passage rate" is about 50 per cent at law schools.

However, he added that it was "a great sign" that she aced her Tort exam.

Kim has insisted she is very focused on her studying and recently hit back at her critics who told her she should stick to being a reality star.

She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: "Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case.

"One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane'. I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone who's state allows it. It's true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not."