Kim Kardashian West: I'm ready to be happy

Kim Kardashian West is “ready” to be happy following her split from Kanye West, she revealed in a teaser clip for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

The 41-year-old reality star recently split from her estranged husband Kanye West – with whom she has North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 23 months – after almost seven years of marriage, and in a new teaser clip for ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, Kim admits she’s ready to put the past behind her.

In the video – which shows a range of highlights for the upcoming final ever episodes of the E! reality series – Kim’s mother Kris Jenner tells her: "I just want you to be happy and joyful.”

And Kim replies: "Yeah, and I'm ready too.”

The episodes were filmed before news of Kim and Kanye’s split broke on February 19, when it was reported Kim had officially filed for divorce.

Kim and the “Heartless” rapper, 43, have not released an official statement on their split, but two weeks ago, Kim’s close friend Chrissy Teigen suggested the SKIMS founder had “tried her best” to make her marriage work.

Chrissy said: "Kim is doing OK. I know Kim gave her all for everything.

"It's honestly a shame that it didn't work out because I saw them being a forever relationship.

"I really did, but I know she tried her best."

Kanye filed a response to Kim's divorce petition in April and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children, and it was recently claimed the proceedings are going smoothly so far.

A source said: "Kim and Kanye are getting along.

"They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids.

"Kim is very happy that they have managed to keep things calm. She thinks Kanye is a good dad. She wants him to be able to spend as much time with the kids as he wants."

And Kim is confident she made the right decision in ending her marriage.

The insider added: "For every week that goes by since she filed for divorce, Kim seems happier. She knows that filing for divorce was the right decision. The kids are doing as good as she could hope."