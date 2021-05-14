Kim Kardashian West is 'in a great headspace and moving on' following Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian West is said to be in a really good place and moving on with her life amid her divorce from Kanye West.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star filed for divorce from the 43-year-old rapper - with whom she has North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, two - in February after almost seven years together.

And a source has claimed that the 40-year-old businesswoman has been spending quality time with her four kids and keeping busy with various work projects, and her "life is definitely on the upswing".

The insider told “Entertainment Tonight”: "Kim is really focused on her family at this time.

"Kim has been with the kids majority of the time. The kids and her enjoy doing outdoor activities together and they all spend a ton of time with their cousins. Kim loves keeping them busy, creative, and on the go."

The source added: "[Kim] is continuing to be a great mom and focusing on work. She has a ton of upcoming projects that she is super excited about. Her life is definitely on the upswing."

In a recent teaser for one of the final episodes of the Kardashian and Jenner family's E! show, Kim admitted she is “ready” to be happy.

Kim’s mother Kris Jenner tells her in the clip: "I just want you to be happy and joyful.”

And Kim replies: "Yeah, and I'm ready too.”

The episodes were filmed before news of Kim and Kanye’s split broke on February 19, when it was reported Kim had officially filed for divorce.

Kim and the “Heartless” rapper did not release an official statement on their split, but Kim’s close friend Chrissy Teigen suggested the SKIMS founder had “tried her best” to make her marriage work.

She said: "Kim is doing OK. I know Kim gave her all for everything.

"It's honestly a shame that it didn't work out because I saw them being a forever relationship.

"I really did, but I know she tried her best."

Kanye filed a response to Kim's divorce petition in April and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children, and it was recently claimed the proceedings are going smoothly so far.

A source said: "Kim and Kanye are getting along.

"They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids.

"Kim is very happy that they have managed to keep things calm. She thinks Kanye is a good dad. She wants him to be able to spend as much time with the kids as he wants."

And Kim is confident she made the right decision in ending her marriage.

The insider added: "For every week that goes by since she filed for divorce, Kim seems happier. She knows that filing for divorce was the right decision. The kids are doing as good as she could hope."