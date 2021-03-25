Kim Kardashian West keeping 'busy' with studies

Kris Jenner says her daughter Kim Kardashian West - who filed for divorce from Kanye West last month - is doing "good" and staying focused on her legal studies. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star filed to end her six-year marriage from the “Stronger” rapper - with whom she has North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and 22-month-old Psalm - last month and her mother Kris Jenner revealed she is staying "busy" and pouring her energy into her bid to become a lawyer in the wake of the split. She said: "Kim's good. She's good. She's really, really busy, working on all of her different projects that she's doing, and I don't know how she does it, with all [my] grandbabies. She's got a lot of energy, that kid. "She's so focused and she's so, like, she's just passionate about the whole thing and everything she stands for, and I see her studying... it's in her schedule every single day, when I get all the schedules for the kids. "Her study time is all blocked out, so nothing else can get in the way. I'm so proud of her."

And Kris believes Kim's biggest "motivation" is knowing she will be following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

She added on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in an interview airing on Thursday: "I think that's a big motivation for her, you know, having her dad do what he did.

"She always looked up to her dad, and that was her idol."

Meanwhile, the 65-year-old momager also admitted she's "really happy" that her daughter Khloe Kardashian and partner Tristan Thompson are going through fertility treatment in a bid to have a sibling for their two-year-old daughter True.

She said: "I mean, I think it's so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True, because there's nothing better than a big family and brothers and sisters, and that's just my heart.

"So, I'm really happy. I just want them to be happy. And True will be so excited."

Joking about True's unconventional name, Ellen quipped: "And will the other kid be named False?"

Kris laughed: "That's a good one!"

The Good American founder recently sparked speculation she and Tristan had got engaged when she shared a photo featuring a huge ring on the third finger of her left hand, but Kris insisted it was just an example of her daughter's love of accessories.

She said: "That's a good ring. I think she just loves jewellery. She loves a good, you know, ring! You should ask Khloe that."