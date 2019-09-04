Kim Kardashian West and North West. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian West thinks her daughter North is Kanye West's "twin", whilst her son Saint is exactly like his mother. The 38-year-old reality star has six-year-old North with the "Heartless" rapper - with whom she also has Saint, three, Chicago, 19 months, and Psalm, three months - and has said her eldest child shares so many of Kanye's qualities, while her son Saint is a mini replica of herself.

Speaking to Kanye as he interviewed her for Vogue Arabia, she said: "[North is Kanye's] twin. She is so creative, expressive and has so much of your personality. Saint, I think, has more of my personality. What do you think?"

When the 42-year-old musician agreed, Kim continued: "Chi, it's still too early to say. She has a temper that we don't have, but then she's so calm, which is just like us too. For Psalm, it's too early to tell. Hopefully, they will have little bits of us and lots of themselves."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is keen to make sure her brood have a childhood they'll remember, as she wants them to be able to look back and say they had an "awesome life".

She added: "I think about this all the time. I often reflect on the amazing childhood I had, and I want them to always be able to look back and say, 'I had the most awesome life. My parents gave me all of the tools to be great and happy in life. They were fun, good, awesome parents and they were always there.' "

And Kim has been dedicated to showing her brood a good time this year, as over the summer she's already taken her four children on multiple vacations, including overseas trips to Japan and the Bahamas.