Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Reuters

Kim Kardashian West's psoriasis has flared up again after the reality star thought she had gotten rid of the skin condition two years ago.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star first started suffering from the irritating skin condition, which causes red, flaky patches which can become itchy or sore, in summer 2016, when her mother Kris Jenner spotted a rash on her daughter's legs.

The 38-year-old star had gotten rid of the patches a year later, but now she has taken to her Instagram Story to share the various treatments she is trying to cure it with, including a herbal ointment which she used on her face, as it has come back with a vengeance.

Kim captioned a picture of her face with the dark liquid spotted over her: "Psoriasis is the sh**ts!"

She then updated her fans to let them know what the marks were, adding: "It's just herbal ointment."

In the next post, she shared what appeared to be some kind of heated light stand, which said is: "My new best friend."

The KKW Beauty business owner then showed her followers the psoriasis on her legs, and added the comment: "Sexy."

Kim previously confirmed she gets a cortisone injection into her posterior "every few years" because of the condition.

She explained: "Every few years I get a cortisone shot. I just got one as my psoriasis was so bad in Vegas.

"That's a little unknown fact of me - I have to get cortisone shots every few years."

After Kim - who is expecting her fourth child, a son, via a surrogate mother in May - had her first cortisone shot, speculation spread that she'd had butt implants as pictures emerged of her with a dent in her butt.

She recalled: "I went to go get a cortisone shot in my butt.

"I lived right behind Kitson [a boutique]. One of my neighbours was a dermatologist at Cedars [Cedars-Sinai Hospital].

"I go in there and he's like, 'There's a one in a billion chance that you will get a huge indent in your butt.' Of course I get a huge indent on my butt.

"There is a picture of me in Miami wearing an electric blue dress, and another picture of me walking down Robertson.

"You see the indent. And I think that's when the rumours started, 'She's had implants.' "

Kim - who already has kids North, five, Saint, three, and 12-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - admitted at the time that she had "learned to live" with the ailment and that it "doesn't bother" her too much.