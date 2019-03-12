Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian West has offered to pay a man's rent bills for the next five years after he struggled to find accommodation following his early release from prison. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has vowed to pay for Matthew Charles' accommodation for the next few years, after he became the first person to be released from jail under the new prison reform laws.

Matthew was recently released from jail after serving 20 years of his 35 year sentence for non-violent drug and weapons charges but when he tried to find housing, he had his application denied because of his background.

He shared: "I just received the most wonderful news tonight that I just had to share with everyone. Kim Kardashian-West heard about my situation. Was moved and has decided to help me."

Kim reportedly reached out to Matthew privately after hearing of his story on social media and made the generous offer, and Matthew will use the money to pay his rent so he can save up for a house in the future, TMZ reports.

Kim has turned to political activism as of late, including successfully campaigning for Alice Marie Johnson to be pardoned after she spent 21 years in prison for a non-violent drug offence, and she previously revealed she is committed to working on other similar cases and helping many more people.

She shared: "It's a longer-term mission for me. I never started out thinking I was being political. I just thought I was helping people and I knew that I had the opportunity or the resources, so I used them and, you know, it worked out really well for Alice. I definitely saw a lot of compassion from the White House with her and I really do believe it's just the beginning."