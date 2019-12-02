Kim Kardashian West was reportedly paid R19.8 million for her Australian Uber Eats advert.
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star stars opposite Magda Szubanski - who is in character as Sharon Strzelecki from "Kath & Kim" - in the commercial, which sees her wear a netball outfit and appear confused by her co-star's pronunciation of "noice" and the day of filming netted her a hefty pay day.
According to NW magazine, Kim agreed a deal which is worth $2 million in Australia to appear in the commercial, the equivalent of R19.8 million
Magda, 58, recently admitted Kim was confused about the content of the advert as she had no idea what netball was.
She said: "At first, she thought it was some kind of joke about the Met Ball. And it's the most anti-fashion ad that you can imagine!"