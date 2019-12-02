Kim Kardashian West reportedly paid R19.8m for Uber Eats advert









Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram Kim Kardashian West was reportedly paid R19.8 million for her Australian Uber Eats advert. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star stars opposite Magda Szubanski - who is in character as Sharon Strzelecki from "Kath & Kim" - in the commercial, which sees her wear a netball outfit and appear confused by her co-star's pronunciation of "noice" and the day of filming netted her a hefty pay day. According to NW magazine, Kim agreed a deal which is worth $2 million in Australia to appear in the commercial, the equivalent of R19.8 million Magda, 58, recently admitted Kim was confused about the content of the advert as she had no idea what netball was. She said: "At first, she thought it was some kind of joke about the Met Ball. And it's the most anti-fashion ad that you can imagine!"

But she later clarified she hadn't been present when the 39-year-old beauty shot her scenes, joking Sharon's "busy schedule" had stopped them from filming together.

She said: "They were in the same room, but not at the same time."

Meanwhile, Kim - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, six months, with husband Kanye West - recently vowed to live in the moment more instead of worrying about taking perfect photos.

She said: "I guess I just don't care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini. I think I'm evolving to where I don't feel the need to want to keep up.

"I actually just want to lay out. I don't care to take the time out of my day on vacation like I used to, where I'd pull up to the house and I'd see, 'This is a setup, this is an Instagram pic. Now this is a different setup.' Now I'm just like, 'Let's actually live in real time and enjoy it. If we happen to get a photo, great.' "