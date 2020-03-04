Kim Kardashian West to meet with Trump to discuss criminal justice reform

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Kim Kardashian West is set to meet with President Trump to discuss criminal justice reform on Wednesday.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star will reportedly sit down with the US leader on Wednesday to talk about the subject, which she is incredibly passionate about, and meet with three newly freed prisoners - Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz, and Judith Negron - who have been released due to the reform, USA Today reports.

The 39-year-old reality TV star previously revealed that she had been warned that meeting Trump - where she urged him grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, who spent 21 years in prison before being released in 2018 - would "ruin" her career.





She said: "Meeting [her] changed my whole world. Hearing for the first time that a non-violent offender - with a low-level offence - received the same sentence as Charles Manson did not compute to me. I actually could not fathom it.





"I thought, 'Did she not have good enough attorneys? Did she not have the funds? What is [the issue] and how can I help?' And once I started to learn more about the system, I realised there are so many thousands of people in her situation.



