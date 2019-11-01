Kim Kardashian West sometimes wishes her husband Kanye West "wasn't so opinionated" about his political views.
The 42-year-old rapper has caused controversy with his views in the past, having publicly supported divisive figurehead Donald Trump, and made comments about slavery which suggested the 400 years of suffering was a "choice" made by those enslaved.
And although his wife Kim, 39, is "supportive" of her spouse, she doesn't necessarily agree with his opinions.
A source said: "Kim always was and continues to be supportive of Kanye. But there are definitely subjects that she wishes that he wasn't so opinionated about."
Kanye has also hit headlines recently for disapproving of Kim's "sexy" attire, and claiming he's banned their eldest daughter North, six, from wearing make-up.