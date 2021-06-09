Kim Kardashian West's security 'intercept' bizarre package from obsessed fan

Kim Kardashian West's security reportedly intercepted a package containing a diamond ring and contraceptive pills from an obsessed fan.

According to TMZ, the parcel turned up on June 3 and came with a note asking Kim to meet with them.

It's also claimed the individual has been allegedly harassing the 40-year-old reality star on social media.

The news outlet claimed that he made a fake marriage license for him and Kim and sent a note, which read: "Queen Kimberly is sitting up in they big castle alone waiting for her Knight in Shining Armor. (sic)"

The same person is said to have been in her gated community in February and weeks later came by and said he was there to take the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star out for dinner.

The site reported that Kim intends to apply for a restraining order against the man.

Just last week, Kim was granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who wants to “pursue a physical relationship” with her.

The trainee lawyer was left "scared" after Charles Peter Zelenoff, 32, managed to find her home and “filmed videos outside the edge of her property" and claimed he was getting "increasingly frustrated about not getting inside.”

Kim was particularly concerned "because she's never shared her address.”

A judge ordered Zelenoff to stay 100 yards away from Kim.