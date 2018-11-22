Kim Porter. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex-partner Kim Porter will be laid to rest in her native Columbus on Saturday. The 47-year-old model was found dead at her Los Angeles home last week, after suffering from "flu-like" symptoms for weeks, and the police subsequently confirmed there was "no foul play" surrounding her passing.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later confirmed Kim's body had been released after an autopsy was carried out, but they still need to undertake further tests to determine the cause of death.

Now it has been reported that a private service will take place at Cascade Hills Church in Kim's native Columbus.

Kim's ex-boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs recently remembered his late ex-partner with a brunch at his Beverly Hills home.

The hip hop superstar dated Kim on-and-off over 13 years, and he invited many of their friends, including Jay Z, Queen Latifah, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige and Chris Rock, to his abode for a celebration in her honour.

They were also joined by Quincy Jones, Pharrell Willliams, Rashida Jones and Kimora Lee Simmons.

A source said: "They all brought their children. It was a big family affair."

It's said that Minister Michael Beckwith prayed with the group, and Diddy did all the talking throughout the brunch.

The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker - who had Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila with Kim - has been living a "nightmare" since the death of his ex.