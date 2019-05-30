Kit Harington. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Kit Harington's rise to fame was "extremely stressful". The 'Game of Thrones' star has checked himself into rehab to work on some "personal issues" at a "wellness retreat" following the end of the HBO fantasy series and he is reportedly receiving help to "figure things out and be himself".

A source told People magazine: "For 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character. The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school. He took it very seriously, but it was extremely stressful. Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself - to just be Kit."

Meanwhile, Kit previously confessed he sought therapy at the height of his 'Game of Thrones' fame.

He said: "When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f***ing terrifying. You get people shouting at you on the street, 'Are you dead?' At the same time you have to have this appearance. All of your neuroses -- and I'm as neurotic as any actor -- get heightened with that level of focus...

"It wasn't a very good time in my life. I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there -- like I think a lot of people do in their 20s. That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn't talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f***ing act...

"It's like when you're at a party, and the party's getting better and better. Then you reach this point of the party where you're like, it's peaked. I don't know what I could find more from this. You realise, well, there isn't more. This is it. And the 'more' that you can find is actually in the work rather than the enjoyment surrounding it."