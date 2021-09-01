Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear to react to Scott Disick's alleged diss

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have seemingly reacted to Scott Disick's alleged swipe at their racy vacation snaps. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star's ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima - who dated the Poosh founder on-off between 2016 and 2018 - seemingly leaked messages from Scott dissing their former partner on his Instagram account earlier this week.

Sharing a paparazzi shot of the 42-year-old beauty and the Blink-182 rocker, 45, making out on a boat during their romantic getaway to Italy, Scott - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with the reality star - seemingly DM'd Younes saying: "Yo is this chick ok|!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy. (sic)" However, the ex-boxer hit back at Scott and insisted he doesn't care what his ex gets up to as long as she is "happy". Younes wrote back: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i ain't your bro. (sic)"

He captioned the screenshot: "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately." And now, it appears the couple have reacted cryptically. Travis posted a viral “Goodfellas” meme of the character, Ray Liotta, laughing uncontrollably on his Instagram Story, while Kourtney shared a Bible verse from John 15:7.

It read: "If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you." View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker) What's more, Scott's 20-year-old actress girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, seems to have waded into the drama, too, as she shared a picture of someone holding a sign which read: "Let’s be nicer to each other. We’re all trying our best." The Talentless founder's alleged diss came just two months after the pair insisted they had given their "blessing" to each other's new romances.

During part two of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' reunion special, which aired in June, host Andy Cohen asked Scott: "It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys?" In response, Scott quipped: "Me? No, I just want to kill them." He then added: "I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy."

Similarly, Kourtney - who has been dating Travis since September - is happy to see her former partner dating Amelia. She said: "Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing." The former couple - who split for good in 2015 - admitted they thought they'd still be together if Scott had maintained his sobriety but insisted they haven't slept together in the time since they split.