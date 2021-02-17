Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go Instagram official

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Bink-182 drummer Travis Barker have made their romance Instagram official. The 41-year-old reality star shared a photo on social media on Tuesday, showing her hand intertwined with the Blink-182 drummer's. Although she didn't post a caption on the snap, Travis commented with a black heart emoji. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) Her Poosh lifestyle brand referenced on of the rock band's hit tracks as they commented: "We're feeling this". Kourtney's friend Addison Rae simply wrote: "THIS."

Meanwhile, her family are said to be pleased to see the reality star dating the punk rock drummer.

The insider recently said: "Kourtney’s family is super supportive of the relationship and loves Travis.

"He has been a family friend for such a long time and Kourtney has been single for a while, so they're all very happy for her and think this is the healthiest relationship that she could be in."

Last month, a source claimed that Travis, 45, is "smitten" with Kourtney.

The drummer and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star are "officially a couple", and he's been in love with Kourtney for some time.

The source said: "Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple.

"They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."

The celebrity duo sparked rumours after they both posted social media snaps from Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home.

The romance is Kourtney's first major relationship since she split from Younes Bendjima in 2018, having separated from Scott Disick - the father of her children Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign - six years ago.

And it's said Scott "couldn't be happier" with his ex's new romance.

A source revealed: "Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy.

“He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating.

“Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship.

"She hasn't dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy. Kourtney and Scott are in a great place and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents.

“There's no romance there and he couldn't be happier that she's moved on. As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney's in a good place, then Scott is happy for them."