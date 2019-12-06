Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are "definitely a couple" but are said to be taking things "slowly".
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star set tongues wagging back in September when she was photographed holding hands with the 26-year-old hunk - who she split from last year after he allegedly cheated on her - however it was claimed at the time that they were simply having some "fun".
Now, sources have told TMZ.com that the pair have been seeing each other for six months, but they are said to be trying to keep their romance private and are taking things "slowly".
However, the pair were seen getting "very cosy" at LIV in Miami Beach in the early hours of Thursday, with one onlooker telling the gossip site that they "looked very much like a couple", though they appeared to be "trying to avoid being seen".
The pair also both attended the Dior Men's Fall 2020 runway show on Tuesday - though they did not go together.