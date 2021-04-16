Kourtney Kardashian: No one wanted 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that TV companies were reluctant to back “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. The 41-year-old beauty and her family have all become global stars on the back of the hit reality series, but Kourtney has claimed that TV companies were reluctant to support the idea to begin with. She said: "They came to the store and the girl was like, 'Oh my God, you and your sisters! This is everything.' So then we started trying to pitch a show, like, [about] the sisters. I remember we went to E!, we went to everything - I think no one wanted it or something." Kourtney revealed that a meeting between Kris Jenner and Ryan Seacrest played a big part in the show coming to fruition. She told the “Emergency Contact” podcast: "They introduced Ryan to my mom and then we made a reel, and it just was picked up right away.

"I think something happened with like, Lindsay Lohan's show and they needed filler, and so they were like, 'Oh, this is going to be a one-season thing.'"

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is set to end later this year, but the hit series has transformed the lives of the Kardashian/Jenner family, helping to make the likes of Kourtney, Kim and Khloe household names around the world.

And Kourtney has revealed how the show has evolved over the years.

She said: "It's hard when you first start filming because I would think about like, 'Oh my God, what did I say? What did I do?'

"But then I didn't realise how little of it is actually used, and that you also don't know how editors are going to edit it and make you look, or what the intention is. I think once we started seeing edits, I felt more comfortable."