Kourtney Kardashian reunites with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian reunited with her ex Scott Disick to mark his 38th birthday on Monday night.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was spotted attending her former partner's celebrations on May 24. Her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Scott's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, were at the event too.

Scott and Kourtney - who share Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six - were together for nearly a decade until 2015 when they split and Scott had previously urged Kourtney - who has since started dating Travis Barker - to make a "final decision" about their relationship so he could finally "move on".

He said: "It's hard. It sucks. I'm OK with you doing whatever you want, if you can just make the final decision that you and I are never going to try to be a family again. Then I could move on, and I could deal with you being with other people."

Kourtney felt a "lot of pressure" as she wasn't expecting the subject to arise while on vacation but Scott insisted he wasn't planning to give the 42-year-old beauty an "ultimatum", he was just tired of being left hanging.

He added: "I don't want to give you an ultimatum and I don't want to push you. I don't want to make you anxious.

But you don't say no, and you leave this door open. So I have expectations in my mind, and they don't seem to ever get met. And I don't want to live in limbo for the rest of my life with you."

Kourtney agreed: "I don't want to live in limbo either. I feel like I'm happy right now."

Scott replied: "Well, I'm not. I love you, so it's difficult ... It seems like we do everything else together but the intimacy part.

“That we leave for other people. And then those other people just get jealous of our relationship and feel like the only thing they have is the intimacy part."