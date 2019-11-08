Kourtney Kardashian will not be involved in series 18 of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" as much, but insists she is "not saying goodbye" to the reality show.
The 40-year-old reality star - who has kids Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and four-year-old Reign with her ex Scott Disick - is keen to spend more time with her children, so she will not appear on the forthcoming 18th series as much.
She said: "I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there.
"But I'm not saying goodbye ... I think you'll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18.
"It isn't airing yet, but it's being filmed. Currently, in this room."