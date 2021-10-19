Kris Jenner congratulates Kourtney Kardashian on her engagement

Kris Jenner has congratulated her daughter on her engagement via social media. The 65-year-old TV star has taken to Twitter to congratulate her 42-year-old daughter and her new fiance on their engagement.

Alongside a series of photos of the loved-up couple, Kris wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Congratulations to the most beautiful, adorable, affectionate, fabulous, made for each other couple in the world! Love you guys!!!!!! @kourtneykardash @travisbarker [heart emojis] (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) The celebrity duo - who have known each other for years - got engaged over the weekend at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California. And Kourtney's family have always been supportive of her relationship with the music star.

An insider previously explained: "Kourtney’s family is super supportive of the relationship and loves Travis. "He has been a family friend for such a long time and Kourtney has been single for a while, so they're all very happy for her and think this is the healthiest relationship that she could be in." Kourtney - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with her ex Scott Disick - and Travis - who has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with Shanna Moakler - started dating earlier this year, and a source previously claimed that the Blink-182 star was "smitten" with the brunette beauty.