Kris Jenner has had 'good days and bad days' in lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kris Jenner has had "good days and bad days" in lockdown. Kris Jenner has had "good days and bad days" in lockdown. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admits it has been tough in quarantine due to Covid-19 and there have been days where she has felt "really sad" but has been trying to keep in contact with her family. Explaining her plan on the family's E! reality show, she shared: "We're at another week of quarantine. It's gonna be a while until we get together for a big family dinner again, so I decided to have the whole family come together and do a video call. I think it'll be really fun." And in the video call with her children, she admitted: "I have good days and bad days. But it's about just not being able to see you guys. I get really sad."

To which her daughter Khloe Kardashian replied: "The whole thing is just hard. It's like, how long is this gonna go on for and what's gonna happen?"

Kris has also been missing seeing her mother MJ and she feels a "sense of loss" being away from her due to the health crisis.

Of her mother, she said: "I took her for a little ride before they really shut everything down.

“We'd just drive around to some familiar spots. It was good. I just miss her.

“I feel so bad because she's lonely and she's been in that apartment for, I don't know, two months because of her fracture.

“The longer this goes, I'm feeling a sense of loss because I can't be with her."