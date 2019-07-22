Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie - who is dating Scott Disick, who is the ex-partner of Kylie's half sister Kourtney Kardashian - have always been friends but their bond is said to be even stronger now.



A source told Us Weekly: "Kylie and Sofia have always run in the same circle and are very close in age, so they've bonded a lot through the years.





"They've always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles and grown up around a lot of the same people. They've gotten a lot closer as of late now that the Kourtney, Scott and Sofia drama has died down. Once any drama between Kourtney and Sofia blew over, Kylie felt more comfortable spending girl time with Sofia again."





Scott and Kourtney - who have children Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, together - have remained close and Sofia previously told pals she is "not threatened" by fans who want to see Scott reunite with Kourtney.





A source previously said: "(Sofia) does not feel threatened or jealous whatsoever when it comes to fans asking for Scott and Kourtney to get back together. In fact, she completely understands where they're coming from and is not surprised at all by their reaction. Sofia is one of the most confidant 20-year-olds you will ever meet, so she is not worried about all the talk about Kourtney and Scott getting back together.



