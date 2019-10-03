Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott "fell out of love" when they had to settle down to the realities of life.
It was revealed earlier this week the pair - who have 19-month-old daughter Stormi together - are "taking a break" from their relationship but insiders insist their split wasn't a result of any major incident, they just simply drifted apart.
Sources told TMZ the couple had enjoyed a lengthy "honeymoon phase" of vacations and the 27-year-old rapper's 'Astroworld' tour but after the "Sicko Mode" hitmaker's concert dates ended and they returned from the 22-year-old beauty mogul's birthday vacation, the reality of life set in and things began to feel different.
According to the insider, Kylie and Travis tried to make it work between them but just couldn't get back to the way things were.
Although Travis has moved out of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's home, the pair have reportedly vowed not to let the end of their relationship impact on their daughter and will continue to put the needs of the toddler first.