Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are said to be getting back together after spending time together recently.
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the 28-year-old rapper called time on their relationship last month following a series of rows, but it seems they're growing close again after spending time together with their 21-month-old daughter Stormi.
A source told E! News: "Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Everyone thinks they are back together or already are.
"They haven't made anything official but it doesn't seem like much has changed. They love being together with Stormi and are happy doing that. Travis has been around the last few days and things are going well. There are very positive vibes between them."
The estranged couple - who first got together in 2017 - are planning on taking Stormi out trick-or-treating together for Halloween and are "looking forward to it."