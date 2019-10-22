Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott getting back together?









Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Bang Showbiz Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are said to be getting back together after spending time together recently. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the 28-year-old rapper called time on their relationship last month following a series of rows, but it seems they're growing close again after spending time together with their 21-month-old daughter Stormi. A source told E! News: "Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Everyone thinks they are back together or already are. "They haven't made anything official but it doesn't seem like much has changed. They love being together with Stormi and are happy doing that. Travis has been around the last few days and things are going well. There are very positive vibes between them." The estranged couple - who first got together in 2017 - are planning on taking Stormi out trick-or-treating together for Halloween and are "looking forward to it."

The source explained: "They will do something together as a family. All the littlest cousins will be together at some point in their costumes. They will have candy at home and a little party. They also may go to a few houses in their community too."

Shortly after their split, the 22-year-old reality TV star reportedly asked her friends to set her up with a new man because it can be "difficult" for her to meet someone herself.

A source said: "Kylie's life is so gilded, she never meets men.

"It's not like she goes out to clubs - she doesn't even go to the supermarket or to a public gym - so it's difficult for her to meet someone new.

"Everywhere she goes, she has security and a reality TV crew surrounding her. And although she gets a lot of offers on Instagram, how does she know who they are and if they just want to date her for fame and money? So she's asking friends if they know anyone who's her type and who might like her."